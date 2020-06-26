Authorities arrest man they say called Sen. Mark Warner’s office, left death threat voicemail

ABINGDON, Va. – A Virginia Beach man faces a federal charge after authorities say he called in a death threat to U.S. Senator Mark Warner officer in Abingdon, Virginia.

On Sept 2, 2019, Dylan Stephen Jayne called the office and left a voicemail in which he threatened to kill Warner regarding Jayne’s perceived lack of receiving Social Security payments, according to court documents.

On Thursday, Jayne was arrested and charged with one count of transmitting a threat via interstate commerce by leaving a voicemail message and threatening to kill a United States Senator.

Jayne made his initial court appearance on Friday afternoon.

The investigation of this matter is being conducted by the United States Capitol Police, and the Burlington, Vermont Police Department, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Burlington police are involved because at one time, Jayne lived or was believed to have lived in Vermont.

The Virginia Beach Police Department and U.S. Marshals Service assisted in the apprehension of the suspect.