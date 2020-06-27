Kristen Bell will no longer voice a mixed-race character on ‘Central Park’

CNN – Citing her own "pervasive privilege," Kristen Bell has announced she is leaving her role as a mixed-race character on the Apple TV+ animated series, "Central Park."

Bell, a White actress beloved for playing Anna in the "Frozen" film franchise, voices Molly on the animated musical comedy about the Tillermans, a family that lives in Central Park. Her departure is one of the latest examples of the racial reckoning happening in Hollywood and around the world following the death in Minneapolis police custody of George Floyd.

“This is a time to acknowledge our acts of complicity. Here is one of mine. Playing the character of Molly on Central Park shows a lack of awareness of my pervasive privilege,” Bell wrote Wednesday in the caption of a photo showing a statement from the series on her verified Instagram account.