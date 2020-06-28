NBA, NBPA Planning to Allow Social Justice Statements on Back of Jerseys

CNN – Players may get the option to replace the last name on the back of their jerseys with statements on social justice when the league restarts in late July, according to Shams Charania of Stadium and The Athletic.

The move is similar to a petition by WNBA players, led by Las Vegas Aces star Angel McCoughtry, to allow players to put the names of victims of police brutality on their jerseys.

Charania noted the National Basketball Players Association sent details out on the plan Saturday evening and is currently working with the league and its jersey partner, Nike.

Some players have been concerned about the return of the NBA acting as a distraction from the nationwide protests against systemic racism and police brutality.