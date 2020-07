RICHMOND, Va. – Richmond is wasting no time removing a Confederate monument.

On July 1, localities gained the power to remove, relocate, contextualize, or cover any monument or memorial for war veterans on the locality’s public property.

However, the new law requires a process, which is not happening here.

Due to the state of emergency that Richmond is currently under, Mayor Levar Stoney said it’s within his power to remove the statue as he believes is poses a safety risk.