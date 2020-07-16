Walmart shopper pulls gun on man in dispute over mask, police say

ROYAL PALM BEACH, Fla. – Investigators have identified a man who they say pulled a gun on a shopper in a Florida Walmart store.

Palm Beach County Sheriff’s officials said in a Facebook post that the dispute happened Saturday afternoon.

Store security video shows the unmasked man pushing a man in a wheelchair through the store.

A shopper wearing a mask approaches them and they exchange words.

*Update: This individual has been identified. Thank you! You think you're big and bad because you pull out a gun?... Posted by PBSO - Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, July 14, 2020

The video shows the unmasked man flip the middle finger before reaching for his handgun.

Deputies say he made a death threat to the other man before leaving the store.

They say he’s cooperating with detectives and his name hasn’t been released.