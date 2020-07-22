82ºF

Gov. Northam signs bill that allows undocumented immigrants to get driver’s license

FILE - In this June 4, 2020, file photo Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam speaks during a news conference in Richmond, Va. Governors, like Northam, who implemented shutdowns as their states responded to the coronavirus pandemic were among millions of beneficiaries of the loan program created to help small businesses, data released Monday, July 6, show. Northams former medical practice, in which he's still invested, was among beneficiaries. (AP Photo/Steve Helber, File) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

RICHMOND, Va. – Starting Jan. 1, undocumented immigrants in Virginia will be able to get a driver’s license.

Gov. Ralph Northam held a virtual signing on Monday for a bill that gives the Department of Motor Vehicles permission to issue driver privilege cards to undocumented immigrants.

This comes after the state Senate passed legislation that allows immigrants to have a driver’s license “regardless of legal status.”

In the past, anyone applying for a license in Virginia had to have proof that they were legally allowed in the country. The new law that Northam signed Monday removed that requirement.

