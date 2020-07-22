Gov. Northam signs bill that allows undocumented immigrants to get driver’s license

RICHMOND, Va. – Starting Jan. 1, undocumented immigrants in Virginia will be able to get a driver’s license.

Gov. Ralph Northam held a virtual signing on Monday for a bill that gives the Department of Motor Vehicles permission to issue driver privilege cards to undocumented immigrants.

This comes after the state Senate passed legislation that allows immigrants to have a driver’s license “regardless of legal status.”

In the past, anyone applying for a license in Virginia had to have proof that they were legally allowed in the country. The new law that Northam signed Monday removed that requirement.

Watch the full bill signing here: