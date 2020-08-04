How the pandemic could cause problems for people looking for shelter from Isaias

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Isaias is no longer a hurricane but is still causing damage with high winds and flash flooding as it moves up the east coast.

Isais is fast-moving storm but it’s going to cover a lot of ground as it moves inland. And, of course, it is hitting right now during the pandemic.

This is something that emergency teams have never really had to deal with, and they had to change the way that they deal with evacuees in shelters.

“Shelters will screen people for coronavirus symptoms if someone has COVID-19 or shows symptoms they will be directed to a sheltering option for isolation or medical attention,” said North Carolina governor Roy Cooper.

This is also for those rescue teams, the swift water rescue and the teams that move into the damaged areas to re-think their strategies.

Smaller groups moving in and trying to help out. It’s something they will have to learn on the fly and they will continue to learn as this storm continues its push to the north.