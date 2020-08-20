Radford social gathering leads to 19 Bluefield College football players getting coronavirus

BLUEFIELD, Va. – Social gatherings on college campuses are starting to cause coronavirus outbreaks.

Bluefield College announced Wednesday that 19 cases of the coronavirus among members of its football team trace back to a social gathering last weekend in Radford.

The college did not say how many players made the trip to Radford.

Now, all members of the football team have to quarantine and are suspended from campus activities until Aug. 26.

Classes will be online until Monday as staff disinfects campus to ensure students can attend in-person lessons.

As of Wednesday, the number of positive cases increased to 19 students with all cases from football players.