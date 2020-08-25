KFC putting ‘Finger Lickin’ Good’ slogan on pause because of coronavirus

ROANOKE, Va. – Licking one’s fingers while eating isn’t the most hygienic advice right now and the fast-food restaurant that’s lived by that motto for 64 years agrees.

Starting Monday, KFC suspended its iconic slogan because it “doesn’t quite fit the current environment,” according to the restaurant officials.

KFC’s worldwide advertising will not include this language until further notice.

Don’t worry, chicken lovers. The restaurant said the slogan will not be gone forever but it will come back “when the time is right.”

A new slogan has not yet been announced.