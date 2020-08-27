88ºF

Busch introduces a brew for man’s best friend

Dog Brew comes in 12-oz. cans sold in four-packs

ROANOKE, Va. – Throw the bone treats out because your pup can finally have a cold one with you.

On Wednesday, Busch announced Dog Brew, a new bone-broth drink for your four-legged friend, in celebration of National Dog Day.

The drink is made from a pork-bone base with other all-natural ingredients like water, vegetables, herbs and spices.

The beer company emphasized on its website that there is no alcohol in this drink and that owners should not give their dogs other Busch products.

Dog Brew comes in 12-oz. cans sold in four-packs.

As of Thursday, Dog Brew is sold out online, but those interested can join a waiting list to be notified when it’s back in stock.

