‘Taste of Busch Gardens’ opens with scheduled reservations, over 30 drink options

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. – The ‘Taste of Busch Gardens’ at the Williamsburg amusement park begins on Wednesday, Sept. 2, and is accepting reservations through the end of September, according to WWBT.

The event includes fifteen food selections and more than 30 drink options throughout the park.

To attend, first choose a day between Sept. 2-27. Then, pick a four-hour reservation window. Reservations can be made on this website.

Several protocols — like temperature screenings, mask requirements and social distancing — have been implemented at the park. For a full list of COVID-19 guidelines at Busch Gardens, visit this website.