WATCH LIVE: President Trump awards Medal of Honor to Sgt. Maj. Thomas Payne

The ceremony is set to begin at 3:00 p.m. A livestream will be attached before the event begins.

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

Army Sgt. Maj. Thomas Payne will be awarded the Medal of Honor by President Donald Trump on Sept. 11, 2020.
WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump will present the Medal of Honor to Army Sgt. Maj. Thomas Payne on Friday for conspicuous gallantry, according to White House officials.

The Medal of Honor is awarded to members of the Armed Forces who have distinguished themselves in their careers.

Officials say Payne is being recognized for his work in a nighttime hostage rescue in Iraq on Oct. 22, 2015, where he led a combined assault team to clear two buildings with known hostages.

His team saved 75 hostages through that mission and killed 20 enemy fighters in action.

Payne has been in the Army for 18 years.

