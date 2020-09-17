63ºF

It’s official: Kanye West won’t appear on Virginia’s ballots this Election Day

Supreme Court of Virginia denied West’s appeal

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

FILE - This Nov. 17, 2019, file photo shows Kanye West on stage during a service at Lakewood Church in Houston. A law firm with ties to prominent Democrats has filed a lawsuit attempting to keep West off presidential ballots in Virginia. Attorneys for Perkins Coie filed a lawsuit in Richmond on Tuesday, Sept. 1, 2020, on behalf of two people who say they were tricked into signing an Elector Oath backing West's candidacy. (AP Photo/Michael Wyke, File)
Kanye West is officially off the Virginia ballot for the 2020 presidential election.

On Thursday the Supreme Court of Virginia denied West’s appeal to overturn a judge’s ruling to remove him from the ballot. This means West officially won’t appear on the ballot this November.

West was initially removed from Virginia’s ballot earlier this month after a judge granted a temporary injunction in a lawsuit that sought to block him from being included on the ballot. West then filed an appeal to overturn the judge’s ruling. Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring filed a brief opposing West’s petition for an appeal. The Supreme Court of Virginia then denied West’s appeal.

In a statement, Herring said he was pleased with the decision, and that, in part, “This case could have thrown the election into chaos, drastically changing the ballot and potentially disenfranchising tens of thousands of Virginians during an election that has brought challenges like none we have ever dealt with before."

