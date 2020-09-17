It’s official: Kanye West won’t appear on Virginia’s ballots this Election Day

Kanye West is officially off the Virginia ballot for the 2020 presidential election.

On Thursday the Supreme Court of Virginia denied West’s appeal to overturn a judge’s ruling to remove him from the ballot. This means West officially won’t appear on the ballot this November.

West was initially removed from Virginia’s ballot earlier this month after a judge granted a temporary injunction in a lawsuit that sought to block him from being included on the ballot. West then filed an appeal to overturn the judge’s ruling. Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring filed a brief opposing West’s petition for an appeal. The Supreme Court of Virginia then denied West’s appeal.

In a statement, Herring said he was pleased with the decision, and that, in part, “This case could have thrown the election into chaos, drastically changing the ballot and potentially disenfranchising tens of thousands of Virginians during an election that has brought challenges like none we have ever dealt with before."