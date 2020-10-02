Tourism officials tout Highlands as ultimate fall road trip destination

There’s no arguing: Fall is one of the most breathtaking seasons in Virginia. Many are choosing to mark the season with a road trip, and the Alleghany Highlands region is a popular choice.

Officials with the Omni Homestead Resort said fall is the perfect time to visit Hot Springs.

“Taking a road trip this time of year, the weather’s a little bit cooler and you can really get out, see things, the leaves are starting to turn...and it’s just really beneficial for your mental health as well as your physical health, to just get outside and get some fresh air,” said Lynn Swann with the Omni Homestead Resort.

Swann said with more than 2,000 acres, the Homestead has something for everyone this fall, from the Cascades Golf Course, to horseback and carriage rides, to hiking to Falling Spring Falls.

Tourism officials said many choose to take their road trip further and make stops in places like Charlottesville, Richmond and Williamsburg.