Chris Christie says he tested positive for coronavirus

President Donald Trump’s adviser and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie said Saturday morning that he tested positive for coronavirus.

Christie tweeted he will be receiving medical attention on Saturday and will keep “the necessary folks apprised" of his condition.

I just received word that I am positive for COVID-19. I want to thank all of my friends and colleagues who have reached out to ask how I was feeling in the last day or two. I will be receiving medical attention today and will keep the necessary folks apprised of my condition. — Governor Christie (@GovChristie) October 3, 2020

This diagnosis comes after several aides and Republican senators gathered at the Rose Garden last Saturday for the announcement of Judge Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to the Supreme Court. Among the attendees, Republican Sens. Mike Lee and Thom Tillis, the president of the University of Notre Dame, as well as Trump himself tested positive Friday for the coronavirus.

Chris Christie was also in attendance at the event.

In this Saturday, Sept. 26, 2020, photo former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, front second from right, speaks with others after President Donald Trump announces Judge Amy Coney Barrett as his nominee to the Supreme Court in the Rose Garden of the White House, in Washington. Notre Dame President Father John Jenkins stands at back right. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon) (Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Christie assisted Trump in preparation for the first presidential debate with Democratic nominee Joe Biden and said in an interview that no one was wearing masks during debate prep.

“No one was wearing masks in the room when we were prepping the president during that period of time,” Christie said in an interview on ABC. “And the group was about five or six people, in total.”