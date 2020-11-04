South Carolina Republican Lindsey Graham wins 4th Senate bid

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Republican Lindsey Graham of South Carolina has secured a fourth term in the U.S. Senate.

The incumbent defeated Democratic challenger Jaime Harrison, an associate chairman of the Democratic National Committee. Harrison’s massive fundraising broke records in the race, which allowed him to dominate airwaves and mount a significant ground effort.

Some polling in the campaign’s closing weeks showed a head-to-head race. But Graham mustered support across South Carolina, where all statewide offices are held by Republicans and support for President Donald Trump remains strong.

Graham’s newly minted close relationship with Trump played a prominent role, with Harrison portraying him as too willing to acquiesce to his former foe.