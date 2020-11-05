WATCH: Election officials give update in Nevada as state remains too close to call

RENO, NV – Election officials in Nevada held a press conference as a candidate has yet to claim victory in the state.

Nevada voting update Clark County Registrar Joe Gloria is giving an update on Nevada vote counting. Posted by WSLS 10 / WSLS.com on Thursday, November 5, 2020

In Arizona, which has 11 Electoral College votes, the Associated Press has declared Biden the winner. However, NBC still says the state is too close to call.

Going by the Associated Press tally, if Biden wins Nevada, he would secure exactly 270 Electoral College votes.

Per NBC’s count, if Biden wins Nevada, he would be 11 Electoral College votes short of the 270 he needs.

