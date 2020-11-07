WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden to give primetime speech Friday night

PLEASE NOTE: A livestream player will be added to this article before Biden starts speaking.

Joe Biden will address the nation during primetime on Friday night.

Biden currently has 264 electoral votes, according to the Associated Press, leaving him just 6 votes short of the 270 required to win the presidency. According to NBC’s projections, Biden currently has 253 electoral votes, as NBC has not made an official call yet for Arizona, which carries 11 electoral votes. Per both AP’s and NBC’s projections, Trump currently has 214 electoral votes.