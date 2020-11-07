57ºF

WATCH LIVE: Joe Biden to give primetime speech Friday night

Not clear yet when Biden will start speaking

Ashley Curtis, Digital Content Producer

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in Wilmington, Del. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Joe Biden will address the nation during primetime on Friday night.

Biden currently has 264 electoral votes, according to the Associated Press, leaving him just 6 votes short of the 270 required to win the presidency. According to NBC’s projections, Biden currently has 253 electoral votes, as NBC has not made an official call yet for Arizona, which carries 11 electoral votes. Per both AP’s and NBC’s projections, Trump currently has 214 electoral votes.

