Lynchburg Police seek public’s help identifying hit-and-run driver

The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run crash.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying the vehicle and driver involved in a hit-and-run crash.

On Monday, at about 12 p.m., a blue Chevrolet pickup truck with a North Carolina license plate PLT1092 rear-ended a sedan stopped at a traffic light at West Edge Way and Timberlake Road, causing a chain-reaction crash.

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Authorities said the driver left the scene. The truck is believed to have front-end damage.

Anyone who recognizes the vehicle or has information is asked to contact Officer Farrar at 434-455-6047 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through p3tips.com or the P3 app.