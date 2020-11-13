Costco to no longer accept medical exemptions for masks

Starting Monday, Costco will turn away any customers without a face mask or shield.
The company released a statement on its website. Costco put a mask mandate in place in early May, but members who couldn’t wear a mask for medical reasons were previously exempt.
Children under 2 are still exempt from the policy.
The full statement can be read here or below:
"Dear Costco Member,
Effective Nov. 16, 2020, we will require all members, guests and employees to wear a face mask or face shield at Costco locations. Entry to Costco will only be granted to those wearing a face mask or face shield. Children under the age of 2 are exempt.
Costco has had a face mask policy in effect since May 4, 2020, but members who could not wear a mask due to a medical condition were exempt. This is no longer the case. If a member has a medical condition that prevents them from wearing a mask, they must wear a face shield at Costco.
This updated policy may seem inconvenient to some, however we believe the added safety is worth any inconvenience. Our goal is to continue to provide a safe shopping environment for our members and guests, and to provide a safe work environment for our employees.
Thank you for your cooperation and support."Craig Jelinek, President and CEO of Costco Wholesale