Former Virginia House Speaker Kirk Cox to run for governor

Former House Speaker Kirk Cox has announced that he is running for governor in Virginia’s next gubernatorial election.

Cox is a conservative who has been in politics for around 30 years who currently represents the 66th District in the Virginia House of Delegates.

According to his campaign website, Cox is a retired public school teacher and coach.

Below is a statement from a press release sent out by his campaign, via NBC 12:

“I am running for Governor because I cannot watch the Virginia we’ve built slip away. The timeless principles upon which our representative democracy were built are under attack, unchecked one-party Democratic control in Richmond is tearing our state apart, and people feel like their leaders are not listening. We have to fight back against the cancel culture and the elitism, against misguided collectivist policies, and a worldview that puts the government in charge of every facet of our lives.” Del. Kirk Cox

Cox is the second Republican to announce a bid for governor, with Sen. Amanda Chase being the first to announce her candidacy in February.

On the other side of the aisle, Democrats Del. Jennifer Caroll-Foy, Sen. Jennifer McClellan and Lt. Gov. Justin Fairfax have all announced they’re running for governor.