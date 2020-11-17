What experts say college students should do now before going home for Thanksgiving

As college students prepare to go home for Thanksgiving break, there are things they can do now in order to protect their families.

Experts with the Cleveland Clinic have released some things they believe college students should do now before returning home.

If their school offers COVID-19 testing, it’s a good idea to get tested a few days before leaving campus.

Once they arrive back home, students who weren’t able to isolate before coming back home should wear a mask indoors, especially when around people who are considered high-risk.