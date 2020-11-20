60ºF

News

Spokesman: Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., tests positive for coronavirus

Associated Press

Tags: Coronavirus, Donald Trump, Donald Trump Jr.
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo Donald Trump Jr. speaks at a rally before his dad and President Donald Trump appears in Phoenix. Seven nights a week, President Donald Trumps reelection team is airing live programming online. Hosted by top campaign officials, including Donald Trump Jr., prominent Republicans and Make America Great Again luminaries, the freewheeling shows offer reality according to President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File)
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2020, file photo Donald Trump Jr. speaks at a rally before his dad and President Donald Trump appears in Phoenix. Seven nights a week, President Donald Trumps reelection team is airing live programming online. Hosted by top campaign officials, including Donald Trump Jr., prominent Republicans and Make America Great Again luminaries, the freewheeling shows offer reality according to President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri, File) (Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

A spokesman says President Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has been infected with the coronavirus.

The spokesman says the younger Trump learned his diagnosis earlier this week, has no symptoms and has been quarantining.

Trump Jr. is the latest member of the president’s family to become infected with the virus.

The president, the first lady and their son Barron have recovered from the virus.

Copyright 2020 by Associated Press - All rights reserved.