Detroit surgeon aims to reduce disparity of Black men dying from prostate cancer

DETROIT – The Today Show weather anchor Al Roker is battling prostate cancer, and he’s not alone. African American men are 50% more likely to get it, and twice as likely to die from it as their white counterparts.

One Michigan surgeon has done significant research and says he’s found a genetic reason for the disparity.

Prostate cancer survivor Dr. Isaac Powell has treated thousands of cancer patients and has decades of research experience.

He will be 80 years old next month, and has no plans to retire. He’s working on finding a drug that will fight the genes responsible for a more aggressive form of prostate cancer, particularly in Black men. There are challenges to make that happen.

Powell is one of the few, if not only, doctors in the country with his amount of research and focus on the disease as it relates to Black men.

When it comes to prostate cancer in Black men, the numbers are staggering. There are many contributing factors. Powell said Black men are more likely not to be screened. There’s also the fear of the diagnosis of prostate cancer, to many men the diagnosis is considered a death sentence.

Powell and a team of researchers have identified a profile of genes responsible for a more aggressive prostate cancer. It’s more expressed among Black men.

The next step in the research is to develop a drug to inhibit those more aggressive genes. Funding has been a challenge.