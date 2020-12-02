Gov. Northam not expected to announce additional COVID-19 restrictions

No new COVID-19 restrictions will be announced during Gov. Ralph Northam’s press conference on Wednesday, according to NBC 12.

Gov. Northam is set to give an update on the commonwealth’s response to COVID-19 at 2 p.m.

“There will be no new restrictions announced today, but all options remain on the table going forward — particularly as we continue to evaluate the potential for a post-Thanksgiving surge,” according to a statement sent to NBC 12 from the governor’s office.

Officials say the governor’s focus will be on distributing the COVID-19 vaccine once it’s available in Virginia.