Trump announces that Rudy Giuliani tested positive for COVID-19

He most recently appeared maskless during a meeting with Georgia lawmakers Thursday

Nicole Del Rosario, Social / Digital Producer

FILE - In this Nov. 19, 2020, file photo, former New York Mayor Rudy Giuliani, a lawyer for President Donald Trump, speaks during a news conference at the Republican National Committee headquarters, in Washington. Giuliani urged Michigan Republican activists on Wednesday, Nov. 2, 2020, to pressure the GOP-controlled Legislature to "step up" and award the state's 16 electoral votes to Trump despite Democrat Joe Biden's 154,000-vote victory. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin, File)
President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who is also the president’s personal attorney, has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

Giuliani has served as Trump’s lawyer and has made an effort to overturn last month’s election. In recent days, he has pushed his client still-unverified claims of voter fraud.

He most recently appeared maskless during a meeting with Georgia lawmakers Thursday.

