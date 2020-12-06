Trump announces that Rudy Giuliani tested positive for COVID-19

President Donald Trump tweeted Sunday that former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who is also the president’s personal attorney, has tested positive for COVID-19.

“Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!!” Trump wrote on Twitter.

.@RudyGiuliani, by far the greatest mayor in the history of NYC, and who has been working tirelessly exposing the most corrupt election (by far!) in the history of the USA, has tested positive for the China Virus. Get better soon Rudy, we will carry on!!! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 6, 2020

Giuliani has served as Trump’s lawyer and has made an effort to overturn last month’s election. In recent days, he has pushed his client still-unverified claims of voter fraud.

He most recently appeared maskless during a meeting with Georgia lawmakers Thursday.