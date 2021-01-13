Amber Alert for baby abducted out of Louisa County canceled

Police said 7-month-old Killian Briers was abducted on Sunday by Lauren Lloyd.

UPDATE

A baby that was reported missing out of Louisa County is home safe and the abductor is in custody, according to Virginia State Police.

The Amber Alert originally issued for Killian Briers was canceled around 5:45 a.m. Wednesday.

According to police, Lauren Lloyd abducted the 7-month-old on Sunday.

ORIGINAL STORY

Authorities are searching for a baby who was abducted out of Louisa County, according to Virginia State Police.

Police said Lauren Lloyd abducted 7-month-old Killian Briers on Sunday.

Lloyd may be traveling in a white 2008 Honda Accord with Virginia tags, “UJY6994″.

Killian weighs about 19 pounds and has blonde hair and blue eyes. Lloyd is about five feet, three inches tall and has red hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office at 540-967-1234 or Virginia State Police at 1-800-822-4453.