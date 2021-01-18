Virginia anti-hate organization works to track extremist groups

RICHMOND, VA - APRIL 16: The Virginia State Capitol is pictured on April 16, 2020 in Richmond, Virginia. ReOpen Virginia, End The Lockdown VA and Virginians Against Excessive Quarantine gathered to protest continuing COVID-19 Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam's Stay at Home order. (Photo by Zach Gibson/Getty Images)

The race is on for law enforcement to find those involved in the U.S. Capitol attacks and to find those who may want to do more harm, according to NBC 29.

One anti-hate group says these threats did not come out of thin air.

Since the Unite the Right rally in 2017 in Charlottesville, experts say there’s been an undeniable rise in extremist groups in the Commonwealth.

Right now, groups like the Anti-Defamation League are working around the clock with federal, state and local law enforcement to keep the Virginia State Capitol from harm.

A state of emergency is already in effect in Richmond because of credible threats during Lobby Day on Monday.

Police have asked people to avoid Capitol Square this week.

While all permitted events for Lobby Day have been cancelled, a car parade for gun rights will still unfold downtown.