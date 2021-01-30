Two polar bear cubs born in Michigan zoo for first time in decades

Polar bear cubs are being cared by zookeepers at Detroit Zoo and by Suka, the mother cub.

ROYAL OAK, Mich. – A Michigan zoo is now home to two unbearably cute polar bear cubs for the first time in decades.

The two cubs, who are currently unnamed, were born on Nov. 17, 2020, to 8-year-old mother Suka, and are being cared for by zookeepers and veterinary staff in a private maternity room away from other bears and animals at the Detroit Zoo.

Zoo officials said one of the cubs, a female, appeared weak and inactive while in observation and was taken to a veterinary clinic for treatment. She has been under human care and continued to receive around-the-clock care and bottle feeding.

Luckily, officials said her health conditions have improved. The female cub weighed 1.2 pounds at birth and weighs 11.3 pounds as of Thursday and graduated from an incubator to a playpen, WDIV reports.

Suka has given birth twice in the past, but officials said none of her cubs survived. The zoo said that this is the first time her cubs have survived past a few days.

The mother polar bear is being attentive to her cub in between feeding and bathroom breaks by cuddling and caring for them.

The zoo did not disclose when the female cub in veterinary care will reunite with her polar bear mama at the Artic Ring exhibit, which is currently not viewable to guests at this time.