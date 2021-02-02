Jeff Bezos stepping down as CEO of Amazon

Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos announces the co-founding of The Climate Pledge at the National Press Club on September 19, 2019 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images for Amazon)

Amazon’s founder will no longer be the company’s CEO.

Rather than be CEO, Jeff Bezos will transition to the role of executive chair later this year.

Andy Jassy, the chief executive of Amazon Web Services, will take Bezos’ role as CEO.

Bezos is considered the wealthiest man in the world with a net worth of $196.4 billion, according to Forbes.

Below is the statement from Bezos announcing his decision:

“Amazon is what it is because of invention. We do crazy things together and then make them normal. We pioneered customer reviews, 1-Click, personalized recommendations, Prime’s insanely-fast shipping, Just Walk Out shopping, the Climate Pledge, Kindle, Alexa, marketplace, infrastructure cloud computing, Career Choice, and much more,” said Bezos. “If you do it right, a few years after a surprising invention, the new thing has become normal. People yawn. That yawn is the greatest compliment an inventor can receive. When you look at our financial results, what you’re actually seeing are the long-run cumulative results of invention. Right now I see Amazon at its most inventive ever, making it an optimal time for this transition.”