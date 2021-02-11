House Autry expands its tartar sauce recall

Check your fridge and pantry because if you love dipping fish, your favorite sauce may be part of a recall.

House-Autry Mills Inc. announced Thursday that it’s expanding its voluntary recall of its tartar sauce.

The company’s co-manufacturer has verified spoilage associated with the product, making the product unsuitable for consumption.

According to independent laboratory tests, there were no pathogenic bacteria present in the samples; however, they showed elevated numbers of yeast in the dill pickle relish ingredient.

The product, a 9-ounce bottle of House-Autry Tartar Sauce, was distributed between Dec. 7, 2020, and Jan. 18, 2021.

The product is packaged in a clear plastic bottle and sold to retail facilities in Virginia, Alabama, Delaware, Kentucky, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the spoiled food items.

Below is a list of products affected by the recall:

BB 08162021 (located on the top portion of the bottle) - 20111601A

BB 08182021 (located on the top portion of the bottle) - 20111801A

BB 08192021 (located on the top portion of the bottle) - 20112001A

BB 08202021 (located on the top portion of the bottle) - 20112001A, 20112002A, 20112003A

BB 08232021 (located on the top portion of the bottle) - 20112301A, 20112302A, 20112303A, 20112304A, 20112305A, 20112306A

BB 08242021 (located on the top portion of the bottle) - 20112401A, 20112402A

BB 09162021 (located on the top portion of the bottle) - 20121601A, 20121602A, 20121603A

BB 09172021 (located on the top portion of the bottle) - 20121701A, 20121702A, 20121703A

BB 09182021 (located on the top portion of the bottle) - 20121801A, 20121802A, 20121803A

BB 09212021 (located on the top portion of the bottle) - 20122101A, 20122102A

House-Autry urges consumers who have purchased the tartar sauce to stop using it and return any bottles for a full refund.

Consumers with questions may contact the company by calling 1-800-849-0802, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST daily, or by emailing Retail@House-Autry.com.