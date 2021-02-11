House Autry expands its tartar sauce recall

Check your fridge and pantry because if you love dipping fish, your favorite sauce may be part of a recall.
House-Autry Mills Inc. announced Thursday that it’s expanding its voluntary recall of its tartar sauce.
The company’s co-manufacturer has verified spoilage associated with the product, making the product unsuitable for consumption.
According to independent laboratory tests, there were no pathogenic bacteria present in the samples; however, they showed elevated numbers of yeast in the dill pickle relish ingredient.
The product, a 9-ounce bottle of House-Autry Tartar Sauce, was distributed between Dec. 7, 2020, and Jan. 18, 2021.
The product is packaged in a clear plastic bottle and sold to retail facilities in Virginia, Alabama, Delaware, Kentucky, Florida, Georgia, Maryland, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia.
No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with the spoiled food items.
Below is a list of products affected by the recall:
- BB 08162021 (located on the top portion of the bottle) - 20111601A
- BB 08182021 (located on the top portion of the bottle) - 20111801A
- BB 08192021 (located on the top portion of the bottle) - 20112001A
- BB 08202021 (located on the top portion of the bottle) - 20112001A, 20112002A, 20112003A
- BB 08232021 (located on the top portion of the bottle) - 20112301A, 20112302A, 20112303A, 20112304A, 20112305A, 20112306A
- BB 08242021 (located on the top portion of the bottle) - 20112401A, 20112402A
- BB 09162021 (located on the top portion of the bottle) - 20121601A, 20121602A, 20121603A
- BB 09172021 (located on the top portion of the bottle) - 20121701A, 20121702A, 20121703A
- BB 09182021 (located on the top portion of the bottle) - 20121801A, 20121802A, 20121803A
- BB 09212021 (located on the top portion of the bottle) - 20122101A, 20122102A
House-Autry urges consumers who have purchased the tartar sauce to stop using it and return any bottles for a full refund.
Consumers with questions may contact the company by calling 1-800-849-0802, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. EST daily, or by emailing Retail@House-Autry.com.