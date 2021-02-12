Omni Homestead chefs cooking up a sweet life together outside the resort kitchen

HOT SPRINGS, Va. – February is the month of love and two local chefs at The Omni Homestead are cooking up a sweet life together.

10 News sat down to talk to them about falling in love in the kitchen and the best thing they have created together so far.

Newlyweds Todd and Kelly Owen spend a lot of time together here in the Homestead kitchen.

He is the executive chef while she is the mastermind behind the final course: dessert.

“Not everybody is able to work together, but I think we do really well at it. We are a good team for sure,” said Kelly, junior pastry sous chef.

It is rare for a husband and wife to partner up at the same restaurant or resort, but they’re debunking the myth that you can have too many cooks in the kitchen.

“I think it helps being together that we’re both in the industry being able to meet, because it’s hard to understand why you are always working weekends, why you don’t have holidays off and doing this professionally together, it really kind of helps create that balance and understanding between the two of us,” said Todd.

Ad

That balance is only getting better.

To the rest of the world 2020 was like mushy, boiled brussels sprouts, but for the Owen’s, 2020 tasted like their favorite dessert.

The culinary duo got married in October and now have a little bun in the oven.

“It was a great, blessed year for sure,” said Todd.

While many may assume, they have a big plan for Valentine’s Day 2021, they say spending time at home is their favorite.

“Honestly, as much as we work it’s really nice and peaceful to be able to just sit and enjoy each other ‘s company at home and not have to go out into another restaurant because we work there,” said Todd.

Below is a recipe the Owen’s created together for the Omni Homestead: