12-year-old N.C. boy shoots, kills home invader at his grandma’s house

GOLDSBORO, N.C. – People will often do whatever it takes to protect their family.

On Saturday morning, a 12-year-old boy courageously protected his 73-year-old grandmother Linda Ellis during a violent home invasion, according to WRAL.

He shot and killed one of two masked men who had forced their way into his grandmother’s apartment demanding money, investigators said.

One of the suspects, 19-year-old Khalil Herring, was armed and allegedly shot Ellis.

The 12-year-old then shot at the men, hitting Herring, who was found nearby and later died of his injuries.

“She’s been here for so many years who would’ve thought someone would come in here and do that,” said Ellis’ great-niece Chiquita Coley.