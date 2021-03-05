Georgia could make porch theft a felony; critics decry move

An Amazon package is loaded onto a U.S. Postal Service truck, Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, Portland, Maine. Facing public pressure and state lawsuits, the Postmaster general announced Tuesday he is halting some operational changes to mail delivery that critics warned were causing widespread delays and could disrupt voting in the November election. (AP Photo/Robert F. Bukaty)

Georgia could make it a felony with mandatory prison time for people who steal a single package off someone’s porch or front step, no matter the value.

The House voted 101-67 on Wednesday to approve House Bill 94, which creates a specific crime of porch piracy. The bill also makes it a felony to steal at least 10 pieces of mail from three different addresses or mailboxes.

A conviction for either crime would bring a sentence of one to 5 years in prison. Supporters say the measures are needed to combat organized theft as people become reliant on package deliveries.

But critics say the move is too harsh. Some other states have declined to make a first offense a felony.