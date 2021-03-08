Rep. Morgan Griffith endorses Del. Kirk Cox for Virginia governor

Republican Congressman Morgan Griffith has thrown his support behind Delegate Kirk Cox for Virginia governor.

“I had the privilege of working alongside Kirk for nearly 30 years in the House of Delegates and in House leadership. While we did not, and certainly never will, always agree on every issue, I can attest to Kirk’s ability to govern as a steady hand. I think that is more important than ever,” said Griffith.

Griffith represents Virginia’s 9th Congressional District which mostly covers Southwest Virginia.

According to his website, Cox is a defender of conservative values and served as the House majority whip, House majority leader and Speaker of the House of Delegates.

Former Virginia governors George Allen and Bob McDonnell, Southwest Virginia State Senator Bill Carrico and more than three dozen more elected and party leaders from Southwest Virginia also support Cox as Virginia’s next Governor, according to the press release.

“Congressman Griffith, as the first Republican to hold the Majority Leader position since reconstruction, knows exactly what it takes to work together and earn the support for your ideas,” said Cox. “To put an end to one-party Democratic rule in Virginia, our party must come together in every corner of the Commonwealth.”