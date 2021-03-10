Your stimulus check could hit your bank account by next week

Stimulus checks could hit millions bank accounts by next week

If you’ve been waiting on the edge of your seat for a stimulus payment, you might not have to wait much longer.

The House of Representatives is voting on the $1.9 trillion relief package on Wednesday and President Biden said that when it passes, he’s ready to sign the bill. No Republicans in the House have thrown their support behind the bill, but it’s still expected to pass.

If passed, payments could hit bank accounts by as early as the weekend.

Here’s a breakdown of what you can expect if the bill passes: