Matthew McConaughey says he is considering running for Texas governor

Matthew McConaughey is hinting he wants another title on his resume: Texas governor.

The Academy Award-winning actor has roots in the Lone Star State. He’s a Texas native and has been teaching as a professor of practice at the University of Texas since 2019.

On Wednesday, McConaughey said he was looking into a potential bid for the governor’s seat during an interview with Crime Stoppers of Houston CEO and host Rania Mankarious, in an episode of “The Balanced Voice.”

“What is my leadership role? I do think I have some things to teach and share. What is my role, what is my category in this next chapter of life that I’m going into?” McConaughey said.

This led Mankarious to ask him: “Should your next leadership role include running for governor?”

McConaughey answered that running for governor was a “true consideration” and he was “looking into it now.”

CNN reported that he also mentioned the idea of running for Texas governor in November of 2020 during an interview on “The Hugh Hewitt Show.”

During the interview, he said, “I don’t know. I mean, that wouldn’t be up to me. It would be up to the people more than it would me.”

If he runs, McConaughey will be following in the footsteps of other actors-turned-politicians like Ronald Raegan, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Jerry Springer.

Texas’s current Governor Greg Abbott will be up for re-election next year.