Trump hints at returning to social media with his own platform

Former President Donald Trump is making a social media comeback with a platform of his own, according to one of his senior advisors.

Jason Miller, an adviser and spokesperson for Trump’s 2020 campaign told Fox News that the former president would be “returning to social media in probably about two or three months.” Miller went on to say that Trump is returning with his own platform that will attract “tens of millions” of new users and could “completely redefine the game.”

This comes after Trump was permanently banned from Twitter and other social media platforms like Facebook after the Jan. 6 Capitol riots.

“This is something that I think will be the hottest ticket in social media,” Miller said. “It’s going to completely redefine the game, and everybody is going to be waiting and watching to see what President Trump does, but it will be his own platform.”

According to Miller, Trump has been approached by several companies about the new platform.