Man spends 15K on Disney Springs vacation, gets arrested after refusing temperature check

A man who spent $15,000 for a vacation at Disney Springs in Florida had his visit cut short when he refused a temperature screening, NBC News reports.

According to the station, Kelly Sills, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, said he couldn’t be forced to leave since he spent $15,000 on his vacation.

Back in February, Sills managed to bypass the Florida resort’s medical screening, and when he was asked again this month, he refused.

“I spent $15,000 to come here,” Sills said in response to a deputy who told him he was officially considered to be trespassing.

According to a police report obtained by NBC News, after a security manager tried to approach him, Sills allegedly started arguing with the manager.

In bodycam footage that was recently released, a woman can be heard trying to convince the officers not to arrest Sills.

A man responded shortly after saying, “He’s not listening. All he had to do was get his temperature checked. That’s it.”

According to court records, Sills pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor trespassing charge.