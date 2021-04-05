Memorial being held for man shot by Virginia Beach police

Virginia Beach police work the scene of a shooting the night before on Saturday, March 27, 2021 in Virginia Beach, Va. A pair of overnight fatal shootings along the beachfront in Virginia Beach wounded several people in a scene described by authorities on Saturday as “very chaotic.” (AP Photo/John C. Clark)

Family and friends of a man who was fatally shot by police along Virginia Beach’s oceanfront are celebrating his life.

WAVY-TV reports that the memorial for Donovon Lynch is being held on Monday morning. The Rev. William Barber, national speaker and community organizer, will deliver the eulogy.

Lynch was shot by a Virginia Beach police officer last month along the city’s popular oceanfront strip of hotels and restaurants. Police said that Lynch had a handgun, but the officer’s body camera was not activated.

The city recently turned over the investigation to the Virginia State Police. The case has drawn calls for a thorough and transparent investigation from such figures as Grammy-winning musician Pharrell Williams. He says Lynch was his cousin.