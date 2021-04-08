Manufacture automotive company to establish first U.S. location in Wythe County, creating 120 new jobs

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – New jobs are coming to Wythe County.

On Thursday, Gov. Ralph Northam announced that STS Group AG, a leading global system supplier of interior and exterior parts for commercial vehicles, will invest $39 million to establish its first U.S. manufacturing operation in Wythe County’s Progress Park.

“The presence of STS Group North America in Wythe County will go a long way toward strengthening Virginia’s growing automotive manufacturing sector,” said Gov. Northam. “This is just the latest example of an international company selecting our Commonwealth as the ideal location to do business, thanks to our competitive operating costs, a world-class workforce, and outstanding quality of life. We thank STS for creating new jobs and investing in Southwest Virginia and look forward to building a strong partnership in the years to come.”

The new facility, operating as STS Group North America, will supply Volvo Trucks in Pulaski County and other truck and automotive facilities throughout Southeastern and Midwest U.S. markets and create 120 new jobs.

STS Group AG, a company headquartered in Hallbergmoos, Germany, is known for developing, manufacturing and supplying products and solutions to automobile and trucking industries.

“As a leading system supplier for plastic and composite components for the automotive industry, we make strategic location decisions to better serve our customers,” said CEO of STS Group AG Mathieu Purrey. “We like the pro-business environment we see in the greater Wytheville area and we are confident in our choice. We look forward to contributing to the region’s economy and to the community’s well-being.”