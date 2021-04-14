Gov. Ralph Northam orders flags half-staff to honor fallen U.S. Capitol Police Officer

Gov. Ralph Northam has issued an order to lower’s Virginia’s flag in memory of U.S. Capitol Police Officer William F. “Billy” Evans, of Burke, Virginia.

This comes after Evans, 41, was killed earlier this month when a vehicle rammed into Evans and another officer at a barricade just 100 yards from the Capitol.

Northam’s order mandates that both the United States and the Virginia flag are flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia.

The flags will be lowered at sunrise on Thursday and remain at half-staff until sunset.