‘I’m a street fighter’: Nancy Pelosi said she would’ve fought Capitol rioters

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said in a USA Today interview on Tuesday that she wasn’t “personally afraid” when a mob stormed the Capitol on Jan. 6.

“Well, I’m pretty tough. I’m a street fighter. They would have had a battle on their hands,” she told the outlet in an interview on her 100th day as speaker of the 117th Congress.

Fortunately, Pelosi was quickly evacuated from the Capitol to a safe location the day of the riot. But when USA Today asked her if she would’ve been afraid if she wasn’t evacuated in time, she made it clear that she wouldn’t have gone down without a fight.

Then with a laugh, she reportedly lifted her 4-inch-high stilettos and said she would’ve used them as a weapon.

Despite making light of her own situation, USA Today journalists Susan Page and Ledyard King said Pelosi’s voice became “more intense” when she talked about the insurrection and the impact it had on many members of Congress and staffers.

“I was never personally afraid because I had so much security for myself,” Pelosi said. “I was afraid for everybody else, and I’ll never forgive them the trauma that they caused to the staff and the members.”

She told USA Today that she plans to introduce legislation that will improve the Capitol’s security and also mentioned that she might create a select committee to investigate the Capitol insurrection if attempts to create a special 9/11 style commission fails.