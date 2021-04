NASA’s Ingenuity Mars helicopter is seen in a close-up taken by Mastcam-Z, a pair of zoomable cameras aboard the Perseverance rover. This image was taken on April 5, 2021, the 45th Martian day, or sol, of the mission. Credits: NASA/JPL-Caltech/ASU

The Ingenuity Mars Helicopter is set to make its first attempt at powered flight on another planet around 6:15 a.m. on Monday.

You can watch it all live in the stream below: