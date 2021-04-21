Here’s where you can participate in National Prescription Drug Take Back Day this Saturday

If you have unused prescriptions in your home medicine cabinet, you’ll have an opportunity to safely dispose of them.

On Saturday, April 24, Virginia is taking part in the National Prescription Drug Take Back Day.

The DEA’s Take Back Day happens biyearly, once in October and once in April, and aims to prevent drug addiction and overdose deaths.

According to a 2019 Nation Survey on Drug Use and Health, a majority of misused prescription drugs were obtained from family and friends. DEA said that the best way to ensure that prescription drugs aren’t misused is to safely dispose of them.

