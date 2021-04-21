Ohio Republicans aim to rename state park after Donald Trump

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 23, 2017 file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a joint statement with Singapore's Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington. Former President Donald Trump plans to affirm his commitment to the Republican Party and raise the possibility that someone else will be the GOP's next presidential nominee in a closed-door speech to donors Saturday night, April 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)

COLUMBUS, Ohio – A GOP-backed bill would change the name of an Ohio state park to honor former President Donald Trump.

The bill primarily sponsored by freshman State Rep. Mike Loychik to rename Mosquito Lake State Park to Donald J. Trump State Park is the latest attempt by Ohio Republicans to honor the former president.

The state park in question is located in Cortland, with more than 7,000 acres, and one of the largest lakes in the state.

Loychik had initially announced his plans for the bill in mid-March, resulting in a wave of criticism from Democratic colleagues, who believe there are more pressing issues for the House to focus on.