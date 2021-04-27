Teenage girl hospitalized after second Roanoke shooting on Monday

ROANOKE, Va. – A teenage girl is in the hospital after a second shooting in Northwest Roanoke on Monday.

The first shooting, which claimed the life of a teenage boy and hurt another one, happened at about 4:45 p.m. Police have charged a 15-year-old boy with second-degree murder, aggravated assault and two counts of a firearm in the commission of a felony, in connection with this shooting.

Then, at 11:20 p.m Monday, police responded to the area of Melrose Avenue NW and 24th Street NW for a report that someone had been shot.

When officers arrived, they determined that someone was shot on Melrose Avenue NW; however, no victims or persons of interest were located in the immediate area, according to the police department.

Not long after that, officers saw a vehicle in the 300 block of Luck Avenue SW that was involved in the shooting and inside, they found a teenage girl in the vehicle who had what appeared to be a serious gunshot wound.

Roanoke Fire-EMS took her to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for treatment.

Police have not made any arrests in connection with this shooting but did say they do not belive the two shootings are connected.