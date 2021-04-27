Two teens seriously injured, another two in custody after shooting in NW Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. – Two teenage boys are in the hospital after a shooting in Roanoke Monday afternoon.

At about 4:45 p.m., Roanoke Police were on a call in the 2900 block of Salem Turnpike NW when they heard shots being fired and two teenage boys running away. Police said one of the boys was holding a firearm.

Officers ran after the two but were not able to catch them at the time. However, the officers were notified of a person with a gunshot wound near 30th Street and Salem Turnpike NW soon after.

According to police, they were able to locate two other teenage boys who were shot. Roanoke Fire-EMS transported both victims to Carilion Roanoke Memorial for what police said appeared to be serious injuries.

Authorities said they were able to find the two suspects in a house in the 600 block of Naho Street NW.

The two were taken into custody for questioning, but police said no arrests have been made.

Roanoke Police said they are still working to determine the events leading up to the shooting.

The police department said that as of 8:02 p.m., Salem Turnpike NW is closed between 31st Street NW and 30th Street NW as officers continue to investigate the situation. Authorities ask residents to avoid the area for the time being.