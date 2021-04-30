Starting Saturday, $9.50 an hour is Virginia’s minimum wage

ROANOKE, Va. – Virginia will move one step closer to a $15 minimum wage on Saturday.

The law passed nearly one year ago moves up the state’s minimum wage to $9.50/hour, a 31% increase from the federal minimum wage of $7.25/hour.

Virginia’s minimum wage will now start incrementally increasing on the following schedule:

Jan. 1, 2022 - $11/hour

Jan. 1, 2023 - $12/hour

Jan. 1, 2025 - $13.50/hour

Jan. 1, 2026 - $15/hour

Originally, the law was going to go into effect on Jan. 1, 2021; however, Gov. Ralph Northam amended the bill, which was approved by the General Assembly and then signed by him, which delayed the start to May 1, 2021.