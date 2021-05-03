Good Samaritan saves infant that fell into water from dangling car

A Good Samaritan jumped to the rescue of an infant that fell out of a car dangling over the side of a guardrail after an accident in Ocean City, Maryland

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Thanks to a quick-thinking Good Samaritan, a child is now receiving treatment after falling into water from a car dangling over the side of a bridge in Ocean City, Maryland.

Authorities said the accident happened 2:45 p.m. Sunday on the Route 90 bridge.

One car involved in the wreck was dangling half-way over the side of the guardrail, and an infant was ejected from the vehicle and into the Assawoman Bay below.

A bystander immediately jumped over the guardrail and into the bay, rescuing the child.

Seven people were hurt in the crash, and the infant was flown to Johns Hopkins Children’s Hospital.