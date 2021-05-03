Good Samaritan saves infant that fell into water from dangling car

OCEAN CITY, Md. – Thanks to a quick-thinking Good Samaritan, a child is now receiving treatment after falling into water from a car dangling over the side of a bridge in Ocean City, Maryland.
Authorities said the accident happened 2:45 p.m. Sunday on the Route 90 bridge.
One car involved in the wreck was dangling half-way over the side of the guardrail, and an infant was ejected from the vehicle and into the Assawoman Bay below.
A bystander immediately jumped over the guardrail and into the bay, rescuing the child.
Seven people were hurt in the crash, and the infant was flown to Johns Hopkins Children’s Hospital.
••News Release•• At approximately 2:47 pm Ocean City Communications Center dispatched Ocean City Fire and Police units...Posted by Ocean City Fire Department on Sunday, May 2, 2021